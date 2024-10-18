Liam Payne vigil organiser hopes UK memorial will bring One Direction fans peace

A One Direction fan who has planned a memorial for Liam Payne in Birmingham said she hopes it will bring fans a “little peace”.

Payne, who rose to fame with the boy band on The X Factor, died after falling from a third floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Details of several vigils across the UK this weekend have been circulating on social media to commemorate the 31-year-old singer from Wolverhampton.

Molly Moore, 28, from Coventry, has planned a memorial event in Birmingham on Sunday for fans to find comfort in each other as they grieve the beloved singer.

Ms Moore has been a One Direction fan for the last 14 years and has been to more than 50 of their concerts, travelling as far as Australia to see the band perform.

The group even influenced her career choices, inspiring her to pursue a job in social media.

Molly Moore and her friend meeting One Direction backstage at the X Factor in 2011 (PA)

“I’m kind of in disbelief. I keep expecting it to be fake news,” she told the PA news agency.

“It’s important for me to host this memorial for Liam, firstly to show him how loved he is and what an impact he has had on so many lives.

“Secondly, for fans who will find comfort in being around people who understand how they’re feeling.

“Hopefully it will bring us a little bit of peace knowing we’re not alone.”

The Birmingham vigil will be held at 4pm on Sunday in Chamberlain Square. Fans have been asked to bring artificial candles and flowers to commemorate the star.

Ms Moore said that as of Friday afternoon, 40 people had already confirmed attendance in a Snapchat group.

Details of other vigils have been circulating on social media, with memorials reportedly planned in London, Liverpool, Glasgow and Manchester this weekend.

Payne died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16 said it was investigating the incident as an “inconclusive death” following the report.

One Direction fans in Buenos Aires mourned Liam Payne’s death at a vigil outside the Argentine hotel (Daniela Flores/PA)

Payne’s family said they were “heartbroken” following his death, adding: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

A joint statement from his One Direction bandmates said they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”, adding the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.

One Direction fans in Buenos Aires mourned his death at a vigil outside the Argentine hotel where they lit candles and laid flowers.