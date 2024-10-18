In Pictures: 2024 tour the latest in series of royal visits to Australia

The King and Queen are set to arrive in Australia for the start of a historic tour to the South Pacific.

The royal couple will be in Canberra and Sydney for six days in Charles’s first visit to a realm – countries where he is head of state – since assuming the throne.

They will follow in the footsteps of many past royal visitors to Australia.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh stand in an open Rolls Royce at Victoria Park racecourse in Adelaide, as 75,000 schoolchildren gave a rousing welcome in 1963 (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II (centre) with Anne and Charles in 1970 as they passed through the crowds at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II congratulates one of the athletes during a medal ceremony at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane (Ron Bell/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are shown a tiny baby crocodile during a visit to a crocodile farm at Noonamah, near Darwin, in 1988 (Ron Bell/PA)

Prince Harry holds a ring-tailed possum with help from zookeeper Megan during a photocall at Taronga Zoo in Sydney to mark the start of his gap year in 2003 (Phil Noble/PA)

The Prince of Wales walks with Professor Marie Bashir AC, the governor of New South Wales, outside the Sydney Opera House in 2005 (John Stillwell/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she is given flowers by two young girls in Federation Square, Melbourne, during a walkabout in the south Australian city in 2011 (John Stillwell/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall react to the sound of thunder as they attend the Melbourne Gold Cup Day at Flemington Race Course in 2012 (Chris Radburn/PA)

During the 2012 visit, Charles also paid a visit to Leenavale Sheep Stud in Sorell, Tasmania (Chris Radburn/PA)

Charles is greeted by wellwishers as he arrives to watch the Australian National Rugby League’s Dream Believe Achieve mentoring programme in action at the Bondi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club in Sydney in 2012 (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge waves as she arrives at Parliament House in Canberra in 2014 (Phil Noble/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose for media with Uluru in the background during the 16th day of their official tour to New Zealand and Australia in 2014 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with the mascot Borobi during a visit to the Commonwealth Games athletes’ village in Gold Coast in 2018 (Phil Noble/PA)

The Prince of Wales takes part in a didgeridoo demonstration during a visit to the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala in Australia’s Northern Territory in 2018 (Phil Noble/PA)