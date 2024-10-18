Baby dies after migrant boat gets into difficulty in Channel

A baby has died after a migrant boat got into difficulty in the English Channel.

The French maritime prefecture for the English Channel and the North Sea said another 65 migrants were rescued after the incident off the coast of Wissant in the Pas-de-Calais region on Thursday evening.

Those rescued were taken back to the port at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

(PA Graphics)

A French navy patrol boat and a helicopter were used in the rescue and recovery operation.

The baby was found unconscious following the incident and later declared dead.

Authorities said searches are ongoing to find any more missing people.

An investigation has been launched by the public prosecutor’s office in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

A total of 27,509 people have arrived in the UK in small boats so far this year after crossing the channel – 5% higher than the equivalent point last year.

The total arrivals is 26% lower than the same point in 2022.