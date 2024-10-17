What the papers say – October 17

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plans for the Budget feature heavily on Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads on what it calls the Chancellor’s plan to “launch the biggest Budget tax raid in history”.

Ms Reeves will increase capital gains tax on the sale of shares and other assets, according to The Times.

The i reports the Chancellor is facing a further backlash over a planned 1.7% benefits rise.

The Daily Express leads on senior Conservative MPs accusing Ms Reeves of using a “bogus” funding black hole to justify “hammering taxpayers”.

The Daily Mail focuses on the Government refusing to rule out an increase to national insurance contributions for employers.

The Sun dedicated its front page the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England football manager with later editions focusing on the death of ex-One Direction star Liam Payne.

A crew member quit Mrs Brown’s Boys after creator and star Brendan O’Carroll made a racist joke, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Guardian leads on an investigation into Russia allegedly planting a parcel on a DHL flight that could have exploded mid-air.

The Financial Times reports private equity form Advent International is poised to announce a takeover bid for food and beverage ingredient maker Tate & Lyle.

And the Daily Star concentrates on actor Danny Dyer’s tips and tricks for dealing with the aftermath of spicy vindaloos.