One Direction fans ‘have lost big part of childhood after Liam Payne death’

One Direction fans have lost “a big part of their childhood” after the death of Liam Payne, one devotee has said.

The singer died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony and into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, before medics confirmed his death.

Fans of the band, known affectionately as Directioners, have described the singer as a “huge talent” and said his death is “truly devastating”.

Kyra Parry, 20, who became a fan of One Direction in 2010 when she was eight years old, said Payne’s character stood out from the rest of the band.

Kyra Parry pictured with a waxwork of One Direction at Madame Tussauds in London in 2011 (Kyra Parry)

“I feel as though Liam was a huge part of this generation’s childhoods, so many people are extremely shocked and feel like a big part of their childhood has been lost,” the student from Stoke-on-Trent told the PA news agency.

“He was a huge talent and inspiration to many. He will be missed.

“I loved how each of the guys was so different and Liam had a major star quality. He had a lot of charisma and confidence within him. He seemed to be someone who was up for anything.”

Ms Parry said One Direction was “a huge hit out of nowhere” adding, “Their faces were on everything and people became obsessed”.

“They were a lot of girls’ first crushes and the first band they fell in love with,” she said.

Meanwhile, lifelong Directioner, Olivia Warburton, who is a journalist based in the West Midlands, said she reacted to Payne’s death as “a fan first and a journalist second”.

“I found out about the news when I logged into work early this morning. It was a very strange feeling and it took me a minute to process what I was reading before having to report on it myself, with Liam being from Wolverhampton – a city I cover,” Ms Warburton told PA.

Ms Warburton became a fan of the band when they rose to fame on The X Factor and said their Where We Are tour in 2014 was the first concert she ever attended.

“I have followed One Direction since their X factor days ringing up to vote for them every week when it got to the live shows,” she said.

“I was listening to their final album on my way home from work yesterday. This morning, it doesn’t feel the same hearing their music come on.”

She said Payne’s music made “an impact” on fans.

“It was heartbreaking. It feels slightly silly saying that, considering I never met him or knew him personally, but he and his music made such an impact that this news was truly devastating,” she said.

“I’m sure I echo the millions of One Direction fans across the world when I say I can’t believe it. My heart truly goes out to his family and everyone who knew him.”

Payne formed boy band One Direction in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, after they individually auditioned for The X Factor.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world, with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne, who was born in Wolverhampton, released his debut solo album, LP1, in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid, Familiar and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.