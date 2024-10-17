Mother killed in M6 crash named in reports

A mother from Glasgow was among five people killed in a crash involving two cars on the M6 in Cumbria, it has been reported.

Jade McEnroe, 33, is understood to have been travelling in a Toyota which crashed head-on with another vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the motorway near Tebay services on Tuesday afternoon.

A 42-year-old-man, named in reports as Jaroslaw Rossa, was also killed in the crash alongside two boys aged 15 and seven who had been travelling in the same vehicle.

A second man, aged 40, from Cambridgeshire, who police said had been reported driving a Skoda the wrong way down the northbound carriageway, was also declared dead at the crash site.

A third boy travelling in the Toyota, aged seven, was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

Although all those involved have yet to be identified by police, the Times reported on Thursday that the 33-year-old woman involved in the crash had been named locally as Ms McEnroe.

Tributes paid on social media described her as “a lovely girl” and “a wonderful mum” who was “always kind with a beautiful smile”.

Elsewhere, the BBC also reported on Thursday that Wagamama chief executive Thomas Heier had confirmed Mr Rossa was an employee and had been killed in the crash.

Mr Heier was reported as saying Mr Rossa’s colleagues at the Silverburn shopping centre had described him as “a cherished chef and friend” who had formed “unforgettable relationships” with workmates and customers.

He added: “His warmth, dedication and kindness are the characteristics of Jaroslaw that will stay with the team long after his passing.

“We send our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, which we know he was deeply devoted to.

“Jaroslaw, you will live in our hearts and minds forever.”