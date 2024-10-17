Minister: Tory MPs should Shake It Off when it comes to Taylor Swift questions

A Cabinet minister has suggested Tory MPs move on from raising questions about Taylor Swift freebies, telling the Commons: “It’s about time they Shake It Off.”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell took inspiration from the US superstar’s song collection after she also raised the estimated £1 billion boost to the UK economy generated by Swift’s Eras Tour.

Ms Powell was responding to calls from her Conservative shadow, Chris Philp, for a Commons statement on the “special police escort” received by Swift as he asked the Government to “come clean and tell the truth”.

Shadow Commons leader Chris Philp asked for a statement on the ‘special police escort’ received by Taylor Swift (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The exchanges came amid an ongoing row after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attended a sell-out Swift show for free and met the singer, after Government involvement in discussions over her security, which saw her given a taxpayer-funded police escort while performing in London.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who were involved in the talks, also accepted free tickets.

Shadow Commons leader Mr Philp asked Ms Powell: “Will the leader arrange a statement on the special police escort for Taylor Swift?

“It is reported the police decided initially that no special escort was needed. Apparently the Home Secretary, the Attorney General, the Mayor of London and, inevitably (Sir Keir’s former chief of staff) Sue Gray, then pressured the police into changing their mind and providing one, violating the police’s operational independence.

“We now know that one of the many freebies the Prime Minister has eagerly scrounged for himself were tickets and a backstage pass to that very concert.”

Mr Philp went on to list other Labour ministers who received free tickets, joking: “What were they doing, having a Cabinet meeting at the concert?

“Does the leader understand how bad this looks? The Government initially denied the Met were pressured, which now appears to be untrue.

“So will the Government finally come clean and tell the truth about exactly what pressure was put on the Met and by whom?”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said the Taylor Swift concert had generated £1 billion for the UK visitor economy this summer (Tejas Sandhu/PA)

Ms Powell replied: “He raises the Taylor Swift concerts, inevitably.”

Ms Powell, responding to a heckle, said: “No, I wasn’t there actually.

“The Taylor Swift concerts generated £1 billion for the UK visitor economy this summer. Surely this is something that people want to welcome.

“And perhaps, I know he’s interested in quoting other people, he might want to read what the Conservative peer Andrew Lloyd Webber said in The Times today.

“He said the continued attention on this concert by the party opposite is ludicrous.

“I think it’s about time they Shake It Off.”

As some MPs cheered, Ms Powell added: “Someone had to get it in, surely.”

Sir Keir and his family talked with Swift and her mother for around 10 minutes at one of her shows at Wembley in August.

It is understood that there was no discussion of security arrangements during the conversation and that the chat centred on the Southport attack.

Sir Keir earlier this month repaid tickets to the gig he received from Universal Music amid a row over freebies.

Swift’s shows in Vienna earlier that month were cancelled over a terror threat.