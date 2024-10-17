Liam Payne’s home city remembers ‘young man from humble beginnings’

Liam Payne’s “legacy will continue” in his home city of Wolverhampton following his death, a councillor has vowed, as the community paid tribute to the “young man from humble beginnings”.

Simon Bennett, 35, leader of the opposition for City of Wolverhampton Council, attended the same school as the One Direction star, St Peter’s Collegiate Academy, and described his death as a shock.

He added: “It comes as a sad loss for Wolverhampton. There will be many people touched by this – family and friends foremost are the ones that we sympathise with.

“Fans will be just as upset about this as anybody else.

“His legacy will continue but it’s going to be a sad few days for people in Wolverhampton, and again, somebody dying so young is never nice at all.

“A number of years ago one of my council colleagues brought forward an idea to give Liam Payne Freedom of the City – I think that’s something we really need to look into now.

“Now’s the time particularly with the sad passing of Liam that we do look at something to remember him by.”

Wolverhampton mayor Linda Leach said the city was “extremely proud of Liam, a young man from humble beginnings who went on to achieve global stardom with millions of fans around the world”.

She added: “I know that members of his family still live locally and I wish to send my sincere condolences to them for the unimaginable grief they must be experiencing.

“It is tragic to think he has been taken from the world so young, it doesn’t seem long ago that he was performing with the rest of One Direction in Wolverhampton city centre during those X Factor days when their fame was just beginning.

“Our thoughts today are with all those who knew and loved Liam, may he rest in peace.”

A 29-year-old Wolverhampton resident, who did not want to be named, remembered attending the school next to St Peter’s while Liam was a pupil there and has “been a fan since”.

He said: “It’s bizarre because when it’s a famous person you think they are going to live forever.

“I remember when he did a concert in the town centre – it was a massive thing to have someone from Wolverhampton have that level of fame.

“People in school would go to the fence between the separate schools to speak to Liam Payne.”

Leah Wilshaw, 31, who lived in the Bushbury area of Wolverhampton at the same time as Payne, said: “When you think of Wolverhampton and artists, you think of the likes of Liam Payne – it’s quite sad.

“He’s got a lot of friends and family here. A lot of people love the fact he’s from here.

“I thought it was fake news when I first saw it. It was completely unexpected.

“I think anyone’s death is very sad, especially at the young age of 31 and he has a child that’s seven – he’s got to grow up without his dad. He’s too young to have gone.

“I just hope his family has some peace to grieve.”

St Peter’s Collegiate Academy said in a statement on Facebook that it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Payne’s death.

The school added: “During his time at St Peter’s Collegiate Academy, Liam was not only well-liked by his peers and teachers but also recognised for his talents. He made a positive impact on our school community, and his contributions will be remembered.

“Our thoughts are with Liam’s family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing.”