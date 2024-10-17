‘Kind, funny and brave soul’: Liam Payne’s family pay tribute after his death

The family of former One Direction star Liam Payne have said they are “heartbroken” adding: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

The singer died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Local police said the 31-year-old fell into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, before medics confirmed his death.

Liam Payne died aged 31 (PA)

A statement from his family, issued via a spokeswoman to the PA news agency said: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Tributes have been paid to the singer, with pictures showing shocked fans gathering outside the hotel after police cordoned off the area, with forensic investigators in white protective suits and blue gloves seen entering and leaving.

Fans were photographed lighting candles and leaving flowers at the side of the road in an impromptu vigil as they paid tribute to the music star.

Payne formed boy band One Direction in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, after they individually auditioned for The X Factor.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world, with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.