Humanitarian appeal launched to address ‘overwhelming’ need in Middle East

A humanitarian appeal is being launched by an aid agency to raise urgent funds for those affected by conflict in the Middle East.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), an organisation made up of 15 UK aid charities, said the scale of need is “overwhelming” in Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region, with millions urgently requiring food, shelter and medical care after fleeing their homes in search of safety.

The UK Government is expected to match the first £10 million of donations from the British public to the DEC appeal to provide humanitarian assistance.

Member charities are co-ordinating closely with each other and with local partners to provide food, water, shelter, medicine and other necessities to those in need, the DEC said.

The organisation is “monitoring the evolving situation” in Israel and a number of DEC charities are “ready to expand their response to include Israel if significant unmet humanitarian needs are identified”.

Appeals to raise funds to support the DEC’s work will be broadcast on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky on Thursday following the evening news, while BBC radio appeals will be broadcast throughout the day.

Palestinians walk through the destruction left by an Israeli air and ground offensive on Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “Millions of people, including many thousands of children, are dealing with almost unimaginable trauma.

“Many have been displaced multiple times and have no homes to return to. Now food and medical care is scarce and families face devastating choices to survive.

“DEC member charities are responding right now in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank, providing lifesaving food, water, shelter and medicine – this humanitarian support is a vital lifeline for millions of people in overwhelming need of assistance.

“But our member charities urgently need more funds to meet the huge levels of need. We are asking people to please donate now to save lives.”

Development minister Anneliese Dodds said the suffering of civilians affected by the conflict is “intolerable”.

She said: “Humanitarian support is urgently needed for the most vulnerable people. Charities play a crucial role in providing help to those most affected, and need your support.

“That is why we are matching public donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Middle East Humanitarian Appeal to provide urgent humanitarian assistance up to £10 million.

“This will be used to provide life-saving aid including medical supplies, shelter and clean water to those who need it most.”