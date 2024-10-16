UK’s largest ever research programme could be ‘game changer’ for cancer

The UK’s largest ever research programme could be a “game changer” for cancer survival, an expert has said.

The project, called Our Future Health, is now the biggest study of its kind in the world with blood samples, and more than one million people from across the UK have enrolled.

It aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions like dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Some five million people will eventually be enrolled in the programmes, and the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

Professor Michael Cook, executive director of science, Our Future Health, said: “Today, the UK really lags far behind many EU countries and countries around the world in terms of five-year cancer survival rates.

“And we know that if we can just diagnose some of these malignancies one or two years earlier, we are likely to see a stage shift. So rather than people being diagnosed with stage three disease, they’ll be diagnosed with stage two; or rather than stage two, stage one.

“And that really is a game changer for cancer survival.

“That is how advances have been made in other countries and the UK, with our one million milestone that we have accomplished, on the beginning of this journey towards five million.”

He added that the potential for earlier cancer diagnosis underlines why the project is “key research infrastructure for UK science”.

The database will allow scientists to look at blood that was collected two to five years before diagnosis in order to identify key markers of the disease.

Our Future Health also has the largest ever number of people from under-represented groups in a health research programme.

It includes people from more diverse and representative populations from every part of the UK.

This means it can be used for research that benefits everyone – including tackling diseases that disproportionately affect some ethnic groups and younger people.

Dr Raghib Ali, chief executive and chief medical officer of Our Future Health, said: “We can now say that Our Future Health is the world’s largest health research programme of its kind.

“Our participants’ data is creating a transformative scientific resource that will power health discoveries for decades to come and help everyone live longer and healthier lives.

“Already, we have an incredibly detailed picture of the UK’s health, offering health researchers a window into the causes of every major common disease.

“For the first time, researchers will be able to look at the genetic information of over a million people and see how it interacts with demographics, lifestyle, physical measurements, family history, and personal medical records.

“And because our volunteers have consented to be re-contacted to take part in further health studies, we’ll also be able to find new ways to prevent those diseases.”

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “It is incredible that more than one million people have taken part in Our Future Health – their dedication has made it the largest health research system of its kind.

“The combined efforts of the NHS, health charities and industry has set the foundations for breakthroughs in the fight against cancer, dementia, diabetes and more, for decades to come.

“With Government backing, Our Future Health will help our researchers transform how we diagnose, treat and prevent a whole range of debilitating diseases.”

Anyone over the age of 18 can join the programme by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.