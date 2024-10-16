Gap between cyber threats and defences ‘widening’, cybersecurity chief warns

The UK’s cybersecurity chief has warned of a widening gap between cyber threats and the UK and its allies’ ability to defend against them as he called for greater collective action.

Dr Richard Horne, the newly appointed head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) told the Singapore International Cyber Week event said the threat from cybercriminals and nation states had risen significantly.

He said the NCSC had already responded to 50% more nationally significant incidents compared with last year, as well as a threefold increase in severe incidents.

“Increased dependence on technology is driving growth and transforming societies, creating exciting new opportunities,” he said.

“It also exposes us to greater cyber risks. Without collective action, we risk widening the gap between the escalating threats to our societies, critical services, and businesses, and our ability to defend and be resilient.

“The threat landscape is growing more complex, with significant incidents on the rise.

“To close this gap, we need co-ordinated global efforts to strengthen cyber resilience, ensure security is built into technology from the outset, and prepare both the public and private sectors to not only defend but also recover swiftly from destructive cyber attacks.”

On Tuesday, a report from Microsoft said ransomware and nation state-backed cyber attacks were on the rise, with the number of online scams also up.

That came a day after discount theatre ticketing firm Central Tickets confirmed it had been the subject of a data breach which had compromised some personal user information.

Dr Horne said the growing threat from cyber attacks, which many experts have said is in part being aided by artificial intelligence making it easier for even basic cybercriminals to upskill their capabilities, was a clear incentive for countries to collaborate more.

“The data confirms why global collaboration is more critical than ever,” he said.

“The Counter Ransomware Initiative is a perfect example of this, and I am very proud to work alongside our friends and hosts in Singapore to make it a success.

“Last month, 39 nations and eight international insurance bodies endorsed guidelines for organisations navigating ransomware payments.

“This is a prime example of the progress we can achieve by working together, proving that cyberspace knows no boundaries.”