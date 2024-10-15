What the papers say – October 15

Tuesday’s newspapers are led by the Chancellor signalling that businesses will face a hike in national insurance.

The Guardian, i and Financial Times report Rachel Reeves told reporters at the Government’s International Investment Summit that Labour’s manifesto commitment not to increase national insurance contributions related to taxes paid by working people – the employee element – rather than the sum paid by employers.

Elsewhere, multiple publications focus on several family members of Sara Sharif being on trial over the 10-year-old’s death.

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Mail say a jury heard on Monday that Urfan Sharif, 42, fled to Pakistan after allegedly killing the 10-year-old and called police to say: “I legally punished her and she died”.

The Daily Telegraph reports Health Secretary Wes Streeting has suggested new weight loss jabs could be given to unemployed people to help them get back into work.

The Metropolitan Police sought legal advice over providing a police escort for Taylor Swift, according to The Times.

The Daily Mirror leads with the BBC investigating an alleged racist joke made by Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll.

The Sun carries comments from former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy, who says teammates enjoyed his boozy sex parties.

And the Daily Star says a third of Britons spend time in the garden shed to avoid their partners.