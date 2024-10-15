War photographer Paul Lowe found dead on US hiking trail – reports

A British photojournalist has been found dead at a popular hiking trail in California, according to reports.

Paul Lowe, 61, a photographer who has covered conflicts including the siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian war, was found dead on October 12 in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Local media say he died from a stab wound to the neck and that his 19-year-old son has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at around 3.28pm at Mount Baldy Road, near Stoddard Canyon Falls.

A spokesperson confirmed officers responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call found a “white male adult suffering trauma to his upper torso”.

They added: “San Bernardino Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“A white male adult was seen driving away from the scene and was subsequently involved in a solo traffic collision a few miles away. The male was detained pending further investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.”

King’s College London, where Mr Lowe was a visiting professor in war studies, said the award-winning photojournalist would be “deeply missed”.

A statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, read: “It is with deep sadness that we received the news of Professor Paul Lowe’s passing.

“Paul was a Visiting Professor in the Department of War Studies, a Professor of Photojournalism at the University of the Arts London, and an award-winning photojournalist with VII Academy. A friend, colleague and collaborator whose work had a huge impact in shining a spotlight on the Siege of Sarajevo and addressing its legacy, we were privileged to work with him on several projects related to art and reconciliation.

“His boundless energy, warmth, creativity, initiative and enthusiasm were contagious and uniquely inspiring. He will be deeply missed.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult time.”