No10 rejects suggestions PM’s Taylor Swift tickets were ‘thank you’ for security

Downing Street has rejected suggestions that Sir Keir Starmer received Taylor Swift tickets as a “thank you” after she was given taxpayer-funded police security while performing in London.

Number 10 would not say whether the Prime Minister was confident that perceptions of a conflict of interest had been avoided but insisted “operational decisions” were “ultimately” up to Scotland Yard and not the Government.

Last week it emerged that London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper were involved in talks around the security for Swift’s sell-out summer shows at Wembley before the singer was granted a blue-light escort.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had accepted tickets to Taylor Swift concerts from her music label which he later paid back (Temilade Adelaja/PA)

The Sun reported that she was given the motorbike convoy on the way to the stadium despite initial police reservations, with her mother Andrea Swift also negotiating arrangements directly with Number 10 aide Sue Gray.

Asked on Tuesday whether it was the Prime Minister’s view that there was no perception of a conflict of interest, his official spokesman said: “Operational decisions are for the Met (Metropolitan Police). That’s the bottom line.”

Downing Street cited the terror threat faced by Swift in Vienna, which had forced her to cancel gigs on the Austria leg of her Eras tour, as one of the reasons Government was involved in security talks round her London shows.

Senior Labour politicians including the Prime Minister and Ms Cooper have accepted free tickets to the singer’s concerts, which came under intense scrutiny in recent weeks amid a row over freebies given to ministers.

The PM announced he would cover the cost of around £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality he received received since entering office following the donations backlash, as well as committing to changing ministerial hospitality to improve transparency.

Among the declarations he paid back were four tickets to see Swift at Wembley Stadium which were received on August 20 from UMG, the musician’s record label.

Asked whether Number 10 could rule out Sir Keir having been given the tickets as a “thank you” after discussions between Government and the force were followed by Swift getting security while in London, the spokesman said: “I completely reject that characterisation because it’s ultimately up to the police to take operational decisions in relation to the security of these major events.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The Met is operationally independent.

“Our decision-making is based on a thorough assessment of threat, risk and harm and the circumstances of each case.

“It is our longstanding position that we don’t comment on the specific details of protective security arrangements.”