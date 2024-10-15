Kate’s message of ‘love, strength and hope’ to those affected by baby loss

The Princess of Wales has issued a personal message of support to people affected by the “devastation of baby loss”.

Kate, in a post on Kensington Palace’s social media, said she was sending “love, strength and hope” as she marked Baby Loss Awareness Week on Tuesday.

The princess, who has been slowly returning to a light programme of public duties after finishing her chemotherapy treatment, described the annual remembrance and awareness event as “such an important moment”.

Her message read: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss.

“Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight.”

It was signed “C” and accompanied by an image of a Plum & Ashby Wave of Light candle as part of the global Wave of Light at the end of the week, which ran from October 9-15.

Luxury home, bath and body brand Plum & Ashby have produced the official Wave of Light campaign candle for Tommy’s, the UK’s largest pregnancy research charity, each year since 2020 and all profits go the organisation.

Kensington Palace’s social media accounts usually mark the week each year, and it also shares links to organisations offering support.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre last week (Danny Lawson/PA)

Last Thursday, the princess, 42, made her first joint official outing with the Prince of Wales since her cancer treatment ended in the summer.

She delivered hugs and a heartfelt “thank you” to emergency workers called to the fatal Southport stabbings after meeting the children’s bereaved families in Merseyside.

It is understood the engagement was planned as a solo visit for William, but Kate decided to join her husband in order to show her support for the local community.

The princess is hoping to make a public appearance at the annual Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph next month in honour of the nation’s fallen servicemen and women – an important fixture in the royal family’s calendar.

The Queen and the Princess of Wales on Remembrance Sunday last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She has also met aides to discuss staging her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in December.

Kate was pictured earlier this month hugging aspiring photographer Liz Hatton, 16, who has a rare form of cancer, after the teenager was invited to Windsor Castle by William to take pictures during an investiture ceremony he hosted.

The future Queen opened up last month about her hopes for the future and the toll this year has had on her family.

The Princess of Wales in the video announcing the end of her treatment (Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA)

She announced she had finished her chemotherapy course in a heartfelt video on September 9, in which she spoke about her experience while footage played of the Waleses and their children enjoying time together outdoors.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long,” she said.

The princess added she was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months”, but added her focus was “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.