Ukraine should have similar defence system to Israel’s Iron Dome, MP says

Ukraine should have an air missile defence system similar to Israel’s Iron Dome, an MP has told the Commons.

DUP MP Jim Shannon argued that Ukraine “needs” a missile shield like Israel’s, which is designed to intercept short-range rockets, shells and mortars.

During defence questions, Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK and other allies “must do more to support” Ukraine, adding that the Government is hoping to “go further in 2025”.

Mr Shannon, who represents Strangford, said: “When you look at Israel’s capacity to defend its citizens and its property by their Dome system, it would be clear to me that Ukraine needs something similar.

“Has the minister had the opportunity to talk with his Nato compatriots, and with the USA in particular, to see if it’s possible to offer some of that protection that Israel has to Ukraine?”

Mr Healey replied: “One of the priorities the Ukrainian president and defence minister constantly stress to us and other allies is the need for stronger air defence, and it was one of the reasons that we’ve now let a contract for short-range air defence missiles, the LMMs (Lightweight Multirole Missile).

“We will be producing 650 of those, some of them delivered into Ukraine before the end of the year, and we look to go further in 2025.”

Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex) also called on the Government to lead the way in getting Ukraine’s allies to throw its economic weight behind Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.

He said: “When are we going to deploy this might, in order to get a decisive victory for Ukraine and to secure the international global order?”

DUP MP Jim Shannon (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Healey said: “Defence of the UK and the rest of Europe starts in Ukraine. It is essential that we stand with Ukraine, we support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

“The allies together must do more to support Ukraine now, and produce what Ukraine needs in the future,” he added.

Elsewhere, shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge questioned when the Government will meet its manifesto pledge to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence.

He said: “In September, in written answers, his department was saying that they would set out a path to spend 2.5% on defence as soon as possible.

“But last week, from that despatch box… the Prime Minister said the Government would go to 2.5% in due course. We all know there is a massive difference, so which is it?”

Mr Healey replied: “The Government is totally committed to spending 2.5% on defence to meet the increasing threat the country faces. The Prime Minister confirmed that in his first week in office when he and I were together at the Nato summit in Washington.

“The last time this country spent 2.5% on defence was in 2010 with Labour, a level never matched in any one of the 14 years his party was in power.”

Defence Secretary John Healey (Yui Mok/PA)

Shadow defence Danny Kruger pushed the Government to “rule out cuts to defence (research and development) and science spending this financial year, or the next”.

Defence minister Luke Pollard said the Government is “committed” to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence, before adding that the Conservatives should “apologise for the mess that they’ve left”.

Later in the session, Mr Cartlidge called for the children of those serving in the armed forces to be exempt from Labour’s “ideological decision” to charge VAT on private school fees.

He said: “This could have the perverse effect of forcing experienced personnel to quit the service of their country, just when we should be seeking to maximise retention.

“Can I therefore ask the minister to confirm that children of armed forces families will be exempt from the new VAT rise and furthermore that this exemption will apply from January when the new tax kicks in?”

Mr Healey replied: “We recognise the extraordinary strain that sometimes is placed on armed forces personnel’s family and their children, it’s why we have the continuous education allowance in place, it’s why it’s an important part of the package which reflects and respects the service, and it’s why we are looking very closely at options for how we can ensure we continue with that.”