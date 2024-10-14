Three arrested after death of child in Co Tyrone

A man and two women have been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Co Tyrone.

Police said the death in Dungannon is being treated as suspicious.

The child died at an address in the Windmill Court area on Sunday.

The three arrested suspects are all aged in their 20s.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however the death is currently being treated as suspicious.”

The spokesman said no further details were being made public at this stage.