Alex Salmond’s cause of death confirmed as heart attack, says Alba

A post-mortem examination has confirmed Alex Salmond’s cause of death as a heart attack, the Alba Party has said.

Mr Salmond, who was Scotland’s first minister from 2007 until 2014, died suddenly in North Macedonia on Saturday aged 69.

The former first minister had made a speech at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the city of Ohrid before collapsing at lunch in a crowded room.

The Scottish and UK governments are working together to repatriate the ex-SNP leader’s body.

Conservative MP David Davis, who was a friend of Mr Salmond, called for the RAF to bring Mr Salmond’s body back to the UK.

The Alba Party, which Mr Salmond founded in 2021 after leaving the SNP, said it expected an update on his return on Monday evening.

Tributes have poured in since his death at the weekend with First Minister John Swinney saying he “inspired a generation” to believe in independence.

In a statement, Mr Salmond’s family said he was “a devoted and loving husband, a fiercely loyal brother, a proud and thoughtful uncle and a faithful and trusted friend”.

They added: “Alex was a formidable politician, an amazing orator, an outstanding intellect and admired throughout the world.

“He loved meeting people and hearing their stories and showed incredible kindness to those who needed it.

“He dedicated his adult life to the cause he believed in – independence for Scotland.”

Mr Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

Alex Salmond served as an MP, an MSP and as first minister of Scotland during his life (Danny Lawson/PA)

He resigned as first minister after the 2014 Scottish independence referendum resulted in a 55% to 45% vote to stay in the UK.

He launched his rival Scottish independence party, Alba, in 2021 after his relationship with his successor Nicola Sturgeon fractured.

His final post on X, formerly Twitter, shortly before his death, ended “Scotland is a country not a county”.

In his later years, Mr Salmond was locked in a legal battle with the government he formerly led, winning more than £500,000 in court after it was found an investigation into harassment complaints against him was “tainted by apparent bias”.

In November 2023, Mr Salmond announced he would be taking further action, warning a “day of reckoning” for the Scottish Government was coming as he named former first minister – and political protegee – Nicola Sturgeon and ex-permanent secretary Leslie Evans in the case, accusing both of “misfeasance”.

Kenny MacAskill, the acting leader of Alba, said it was now up to Mr Salmond’s family whether to continue the legal case against the Scottish Government.