£1m lottery ticket winner loses out on chance to claim prize

The winner of a £1 million lottery ticket in Wales has missed out on their chance to claim their prize.

The winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket was bought in Rhondda Cynon Taf on April 16, the National Lottery said.

However, the ticket-holder failed to claim their prize before the 180-day deadline was up on Sunday.

The National Lottery had urged players to double-check their tickets for the winning code, but no-one stepped forward.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

“However, the money will now add to the £30 million raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects.”

Several projects in Rhondda Cynon Taf have benefited from National Lottery funding in the past, including the Rhondda Hearing Impaired Support Group, which was awarded a £18,025 grant in May this year.