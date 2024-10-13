Two people rescued from sea by RNLI after boat capsizes off Southend beach

Two people have been rescued after a boat capsized near Southend on Sunday.

Emergency services were called out to Shoebury Common beach following reports that a tender had capsized and two people were in the water, HM Coastguard said in a statement.

Two RNLI lifeboats, the coastguard helicopter and the coastguard rescue teams from Southend and Canvey Island went to the scene.

The coastguard said one of the people was able to make it to shore on his own but the second “was recovered from the water by the coastguard rescue teams”.

The second person was winched into a helicopter and taken to hospital.

East of England Ambulance Service, HART officers and police also attended the scene, the coastguard added.