Lammy to meet EU ministers to discuss UK co-operation on Ukraine and Middle East

Foreign Secretary David Lammy is to meet with EU ministers to discuss the UK’s co-operation on the Middle East crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Mr Lammy will reinforce closer UK-EU cooperation on global issues by attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.

It is the first time in two years a Foreign Secretary will join the group of 27 EU ministers, with the Government aiming to signal their reset of European relations.

The talks will focus on the main challenges facing European security, including discussions on how the UK and EU can work together to tackle continued Russian aggression and interference across the continent, as well as the escalating crisis in the Middle East, including the ongoing threat posed by Iran.

The trip, at the invitation of Josep Borrell, EU high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, follows the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Brussels where he pledged to move beyond Brexit and make the UK’s relationship with the EU work for the British people.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “UK security is indivisible from European security. This Government is determined to reset our relationships and deepen ties with our European partners in order to make us all safer.

“This visit is an opportunity for the UK to be back at the table, discussing the most pressing global issues with our closest neighbours and tackle the seismic challenges we all face.”

The Foreign Office have said UK attendance at the meeting will be part of more regular engagement, with plans for closer working on international affairs.

Last week the Prime Minister met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks in Brussels, with Sir Keir promising to offer “pragmatic, sensible leadership” as he pushed for a reset in the UK-EU relationship after the turbulent Tory years.

Ms von der Leyen said the various arrangements put in place since the Brexit vote, including the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), needed to be fully implemented.