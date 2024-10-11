Downing Street ‘appalled’ by reports of Israeli forces firing on peacekeepers

Downing Street is “appalled” by reports that Israel deliberately fired on peacekeepers in Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) has said an Israeli tank fired on its headquarters in the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, hitting an observation tower and wounding two peacekeepers.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We were appalled to hear those reports and it is vital that peacekeepers and civilians are protected.

“As you know, we continue to call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to suffering and bloodshed. This is a reminder of the importance of us all renewing our diplomatic efforts.”

Asked if the Prime Minister sees this as a breach of international law, the spokeswoman said: “All parties must always do everything possible to protect civilians and comply with international law. But we continue to reiterate that and call for an immediate ceasefire.”

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said there was “no justification” for Israeli strikes that hit Unifil positions and called them “an inadmissible act”.

The Italian Defence Ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador in protest.

The Irish premier has said he is deeply concerned at the reports. The Irish Defence Forces are serving with Unifil amid heightened conflict in the region.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said all Irish troops in the south of Lebanon were accounted for.