UK and US pledge to work more closely on child online safety

The UK and the United States have pledged to work together more closely on the subject of child online safety after issuing their first joint statement on the issue.

As part of the new commitment, the UK and US governments have agreed to set up and launch a new joint working group on the topic, which will share expertise and evidence.

The joint statement outlines both countries’ commitment to ensuring technology can be harnessed for the benefit of society, but also ensuring social media firms follow their responsibilities to respect human rights and deliver safe experiences, in particular for children.

The UK has already passed the Online Safety Act, which is expected to begin taking effect next year, and will place duties on platforms to protect children’s safety and put in place measures to mitigate risk while also proactively finding and removing illegal material.

In the US, a Kids Online Health and Safety taskforce is already in place.

On the new joint statement with the US, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “The online world brings incredible benefits for young people, enriching their education and social lives.

“But these experiences must take place in an environment which has safety baked in from the outset, not as an afterthought. Delivering this goal is my priority.

“The digital world has no borders and working with our international partners like the US – one of our closest allies and home to the biggest tech firms – is essential.

“This joint statement will turn our historic partnership towards delivering a safer online world for our next generation.”

US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo said: “As more children across the US and around the globe have access to online platforms for online learning and social media, there is also increased risk to this exposure.

“That is why we are taking the necessary steps in the United States, and with our UK partners, to protect children’s privacy, safety and mental health.

“We remain committed to combating youth online exploitation and this historic agreement will help us expand resources to support children and young people thrive online at home and abroad.”