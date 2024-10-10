Son clung to roof of submerged 4×4 as he tried to rescue father and two friends

A son clung desperately to the roof of a submerged Land Rover as he tried to rescue his father and two friends who were trapped inside as it was swept away by a river, an inquest heard.

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull; Leslie Forbes, 70, from East Yorkshire; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, from York, died while trying to cross a ford on the River Esk in North Yorkshire.

An inquest in Northallerton heard the swollen river was three and a half feet higher than usual at the crossing near Glaisdale when the group attempted to cross at around midday on December 28 last year.

Leslie Forbes, 70, from the East Yorkshire area, died after a 4×4 vehicle he was in was ‘swept away’ as it attempted to cross the River Esk near Glaisdale (Family handout/PA)

The hearing was told the men, who were all experienced 4×4 drivers, were part of a “green laning” day event – often referred to as off-roading, but on public rights of way – organised by their 4×4 club.

When they came to the ford at Rake Lane, Mr Forbes’s son Robert Forbes, who was also in the vehicle, said they concluded “as a group” that it would be safe to cross.

He got out of the 4×4 and crossed a bridge on foot to take pictures of it crossing from the other side, the inquest heard.

Robert Gibb, who was in the vehicle behind Mr Forbes, said he got out of his car at the ford and “thought it looked a bit dodgy to drive through” because he could see “white, horses, like waves breaking over where you actually drive through”, but before he could voice his concerns Mr Forbes had already started moving forward.

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, was in the vehicle, which was swept downstream

Robert Forbes was visibly upset throughout his evidence and asked senior coroner Jonathan Leach to read his statement as he was “finding it really hard”.

The inquest heard the Land Rover, driven by Mr Forbes with Mr Daddy and Mr Hibbins in the front and rear passengers’ side seats, made it about halfway across the river before it started to be swept away.

It floated downstream and sank, with emergency services only able to find it because Robert Forbes was on the roof trying to rescue his father and friends, the coroner was told.

Robert Forbes said he and his father were very experienced green laners and had crossed that particular ford “several times”.

Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, from York, was named as one of three men who died (Family handout/PA)

His statement, read at the hearing, said: “Once we got to Rake ford the river was high but I thought it would be crossable.

“I had crossed fords similar to this in the past with the same water height successfully and did not think there would be any issues.”

His statement described how the vehicle “made it about halfway before it started to be taken off”.

“The river water was too fast flowing and took the vehicle off course,” he said.

Robert Forbes’s statement described how he threw his phone on the riverbank and got into the river “as quick as I could” before standing on the rear bumper holding onto the ladder.

He said he could hear Mr Daddy saying: “I’ll smash a window,” but the inquest heard the men were unable to smash the windows, which could not be opened as they were electronically operated and did not work when the engine was off. They could not open the doors either due to the pressure of the water, it was said.

Robert Forbes’s statement detailed his desperate attempts to rescue the three men from the Land Rover, trying to open the door and catch a strap thrown by someone from the riverbank, which sunk before it could reach him.

His statement read: “It was my intention to stay on the car until emergency services arrived and could get them out. I couldn’t face to leave the car and let the guys down.”

The inquest heard Robert Forbes was rescued by farmers and firefighters before being taken to hospital, but his statement said he had no recollection of it.

“I don’t recall much after that, I don’t remember how I got off the vehicle, I remember having hold of the rope, I think someone had pulled me out of the water but I’m not entirely sure how it happened,” he said.

A firefighter who attended the scene told the inquest the car had been submerged for about an hour by the time they arrived at the remote location, and recovery efforts were hindered by the fast-moving, cold deep water.

Police Constable Matthew Townfield of North Yorkshire Police, who investigated the scene, said the vehicle had been fitted with a dog cage which was “likely to have hindered any escape or rescue attempt”.

The inquest heard the bodies of the three men were recovered between 3.15pm and 3.35pm

A pathologist concluded all three men died as a result of drowning.

Mr Leach recorded a conclusion of misadventure.