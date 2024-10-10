Ireland’s police chief welcomes arrest of senior figure in Kinahan crime gang

Ireland’s police chief has welcomed the arrest of a senior figure in the Kinahan organised crime group in Dubai.

Sean McGovern, who was named in the Special Criminal Court in Dublin as one of the leaders of the criminal organisation earlier this year, was arrested by police in the United Arab Emirates.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described the arrest as an “important intervention”.

He did not publicly confirm the identity of the figure arrested, but said information would be made available in the coming days.

Speaking to media in Cork, he said: “We have received news from our colleagues in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai about an important intervention in an arrest that they’ve made and we welcome that very much.

“We see that as a significant development in our ongoing international efforts to combat transnational organised crime and so that’s to be very much welcomed.

“Over the coming days more detail will be released as to identity and then the next steps.

“This has been a very long process and investigation involving international partners for An Gardai Siochana.

“It was started off by the late John O’Driscoll with great skill, capacity and energy and we’re following through on the foundations he laid in respect of international co-operation.”

In a statement, gardai (Irish police) said they were aware of the arrest after the issuing of an Interpol Red Notice, and welcomed the development.

McGovern was arrested after a European Arrest Warrant was issued by the High Court in Dublin.

He is wanted in Ireland in connection with the murder of Noel Kirwan, who was shot in the Hutch-Kinahan feud in December 2016, despite having no connections to criminality.

Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said any person involved in organised crime should “know there is no hiding place – you will face justice”.

“The Government is taking all necessary steps to dismantle organised crime,” she said in a statement.

“Many organised crime gangs think they can evade justice by crossing borders; they cannot. There can be no hiding place anywhere in the world for criminals.

“I have taken a number of steps to support international policing co-operation, including approval for the posting of Garda liaison officers overseas.

“There is excellent co-operation between An Garda Siochana and their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, and the deployment of a Garda liaison officer to Abu Dhabi last year has been key to this.

“Dubai police also travelled to Dublin recently to assist members of An Garda Siochana with a large transnational organised crime investigation arising from the seizure of 2.2 tonnes of cocaine on the MV Matthew off the coast of Waterford.

“I am intensively engaging with my counterpart, the Emirati minister of justice, His Excellency Abdullah Bin Sultan Bin Awad Al Nuaimi, about ongoing co-operation and deepening the relationship between Ireland and the UAE in criminal justice matters.

“Last year I secured Government approval to open negotiations with the UAE on bilateral treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance. Good progress is being made.

“I would like to acknowledge the leading role played by former assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll in creating and maintaining networks with other police services around the world to tackle transnational organised crime gangs.

“These networks are now well established and of vital importance, which is a very fitting legacy to John after his untimely passing recently.”