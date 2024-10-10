Hurricane Milton’s landfall ‘dangerous and destructive’, warns Met Office

Hurricane Milton will be “dangerous and destructive” as it makes landfall warned the Met Office, as thousands of UK holidaymakers had flights to Florida cancelled.

Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida late on Wednesday night, amid warnings that a life-threatening storm surge could cause “extreme flooding”.

Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Tui are among the airlines to have cancelled flights between the UK and Florida.

A number of airports in Florida are closing to commercial operations, including Orlando International, Melbourne Orlando International and Tampa International.

The Met Office said the hurricane could bring uncertainty to UK weather next week if its remnants end up in the Atlantic, but added Milton was “highly unlikely to reach the UK”.

The weather service said Milton was expected to be a “dangerous and destructive hurricane as it makes landfall”, with sustained winds of around 130mph along the coast and a significant storm surge.

Milton is expected to weaken to a tropical storm once over the open waters of the Atlantic and transition into an extratropical storm after it passes to the south of Bermuda.

Beyond this, Milton’s remnant is likely to “either be absorbed into a frontal zone or dissipate in situ in the subtropical Atlantic”, the Met Office said.

Met Office tropical prediction scientist Julian Hemming said Milton’s “extremely strong winds” could cause “severe structural damage”.

He added: “But also the thing we’re really concerned about is the storm surge.

“And around the hurricane, and particularly to the south of the eye of the hurricane, we could get a storm surge of up to 15ft, which would cause extreme flooding along the coastal strip.”

Mr Hemming said there could potentially be 300 to 400 millimetres of rain over the next two days over central parts of Florida.

Tour operator Virgin Atlantic Holidays has cancelled holidays booked to the Gulf Coast areas of Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg for departures up until and including October 18, and for Orlando departures up until and including October 10.

On Wednesday, British Airways cancelled six flights connecting Gatwick with Orlando and Tampa.

Tui has also said its flying programme will be “extremely disrupted” due to the hurricane.

British nationals in Florida have expressed their “anxiety” ahead of Milton making landfall.

A car drives past a pile of debris from Hurricane Helene flooding, along a street that had already begun flooding from rain ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Gulfport, Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Kate Collins, 52, told the PA news agency she is not living in a mandatory evacuation zone but has gathered supplies for the hurricane.

Ms Collins, who was raised in Plymouth and moved to Florida 30 years ago, said she is sheltering with five people and five dogs in her home in Volusia County, which is under mandatory curfew from 8pm local time on Wednesday.

“The mood in the house is definite anxiety. Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Ms Collins said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said travellers should monitor approaching storms on the US National Hurricane Centre website and follow instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring the development of Hurricane Milton towards the United States.

“We urge all British nationals in Florida, or travelling to the region, to follow the FCDO travel advice, as well as guidance from local authorities.”