Tory MPs start voting to whittle leadership hopefuls down to final two

Tory MPs have begun voting in their last ballot of the Conservative leadership race as Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch brace for a close contest to make it into the final two.

Ex-home secretary James Cleverly is in pole position to make it through the latest stage after leapfrogging former frontrunner Mr Jenrick to first place on Tuesday.

Mr Cleverly picked up 39 votes but just one ballot separates Mr Jenrick and Ms Badenoch, who received 31 and 30 respectively in the last round.

Tuesday’s vote left both scrambling to secure 11th-hour backings from their parliamentary colleagues.

Both seen as potential standard-bearers of the party’s right wing, Ms Badenoch gained two votes while Mr Jenrick lost two in the latest round of voting by MPs.

After Tuesday’s result Ms Badenoch’s campaign urged the Tory right to “coalesce” around the former business secretary, although a source in Mr Jenrick’s campaign said he was “in prime position to make the final two”.

Wednesday’s result could hinge on how the 20 MPs who backed eliminated candidate Tom Tugendhat decide to vote.

The result of Wednesday’s vote is expected to be announced at about 3.30pm.

Conservative Party members will then have the final say between the remaining two candidates, and the new party leader will be announced on November 2.