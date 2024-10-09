Sophie meets murdered journalist’s family and lays flowers in her memory

The Duchess of Edinburgh appeared moved when she spoke with the family of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after she laid a bouquet of flowers at a monument to honour the reporter.

Ms Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in 2017 while investigating suspected corruption in high-level political and business circles in the Mediterranean nation.

Sophie met with Ms Caruana Galizia’s husband, father, three sisters and niece near the National Library in the country’s capital, Valletta, and walked with them to a nearby monument.

The structure was originally inaugurated in 1927 to commemorate victims of the Great Siege of 1565, but has been adopted as a memorial to the late journalist since her death.

Sophie appeared moved when speaking with Ms Caruana Galizia’s family (Aaron Chown/PA)

The stone housed a row of potted flowers, several pictures of Ms Caruana Galizia and various tributes to her and her work, with one saying: “She was killed because she mattered.”

The word “justice” was spelled out in large letters in the centre of the monument.

Sophie laid a bouquet of flowers at the foot of the stone structure and spent some time reading tributes before looking for several moments at the central picture of Ms Caruana Galizia.

A monument has been adopted as a memorial to Ms Caruana Galizia since her death (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duchess bowed her head slightly before returning to conversation with the journalist’s family.

She thanked them, appearing moved as she spoke with them, and used her hands to fan her face at several points.

A demonstration is due to take place in Malta next Wednesday to mark the seventh anniversary of Ms Caruana Galizia’s death.

Repubblika, which describes itself as a civil society movement aiming to enhance human rights and democracy in Malta, and pressure group #occupyjustice are organising a “silent gathering” in Bidnija at the time and place of Ms Caruana Galizia’s death and a demonstration in Valletta in the evening starting opposite parliament.

Sophie took part in a roundtable discussion with the Malta police force about supporting victims of human trafficking (Aaron Chown/PA)

After paying her respects at the monument, Sophie attended a discussion with members of Malta’s police force and human rights directorate about supporting victims of human trafficking.

The UK’s high commissioner to Malta, Cathy Ward, opened the roundtable and said: “I would like to give a particular welcome to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh who has a particular interest in these issues and so very much wanted to hear about Malta’s anti-human trafficking strategy.”

The police commissioner also made some short opening remarks in which he said the force is “really, really grateful” for the support it has received from the UK Government over the past few years, and thanked the duchess whose presence on Wednesday he said “strengthens our resolve to continue our mission”.