Major route closed as flood warnings continue

One of the key motorway routes in the north of England has been closed by flooding as dozens of alerts remain in force across a swathe of the country.

A stretch of the A1(M) north of Newton Aycliffe, in Co Durham, was closed in both directions on Wednesday morning, with reports of long tailbacks forming.

The route is the main artery between Newcastle and the North East region, and the rest of England.

National Highways said on social media its officers were turning traffic around on both carriageways and moving them to a diversion route between junctions 59 and 60.

It said: “The A1M in County Durham is closed in both directions between J60 (Bradbury) and J59 (Aycliffe) due to flooding following a period of heavy rainfall.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene alongside our contractors who will be working throughout the morning to clear the water, however it’s likely to take some time to clear as flood water is running off from adjacent fields.”

It added: “The road is likely to be closed throughout the morning due to the severity of the flood waters.”

The Met Office said the heavy downpours and thunderstorms of Tuesday died down on Wednesday, with fewer showers expected as the day progresses.

But the Environment Agency said there were 73 flood alerts in place as well as 19 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected.

The flood warnings were in place across a wide tract of England, from the North West to the South East.

These included eight flood warnings along a stretch of the River Irk, in Greater Manchester, between Royton and Cheetham Hill.

After a weather warning for thunderstorms in the south of England ended at 3am, the Met Office said showery rain would push into eastern parts of England over Wednesday, with sunny spells developing in the south.

On Tuesday evening, an MP warned that parts of Northumberland were experiencing “severe flooding” amid “extreme conditions”.

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery said his office had “taken numerous calls about the serious flooding” in south-east Northumberland.

In a post on social media, Northumberland county councillor Scott Dickinson said: “A number of roads have been closed in the Blyth area and NCC teams are at the scene, along with crews from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Powergrid and Northumbria Water.”