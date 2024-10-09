Lack of digital confidence costing people money and job opportunities – study

Many people lack the confidence to use online tools and it is costing them money, job opportunities and productivity time, according to new research.

A study by digital inclusion charity the Good Things Foundation found that more than a quarter (26%) of people do not feel confident enough to compete for jobs online, while one in 10 feel they do not have the internet skills to manage their finances or seek out shopping discounts on the internet.

The charity said this lack of confidence rose further among the 5% of people who do not have any access to broadband, which it said highlighted the impact of the digital divide, particularly during ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Notably, as well as missing out on possible shopping saves and job opportunities, the research showed that 15% of those asked said they did not feel confident in their ability to stay safe and secure online – a figure rising to 22% among those without broadband access.

Some 61% also said they worried about the security of their personal details online, and 31% said they frequently encountered online scams, with 9% saying they felt they were unable to spot a scam, potentially making them vulnerable.

The Good Things Foundation surveyed 2,007 people in the UK to carry out their research.

In response to the study, the charity is urging people to refer friends and family to its Learn My Way courses, which aim to help people gain basic digital skills.

Helen Milner, group chief executive of the Good Things Foundation, said: “These findings underscore the urgent need to fix the digital divide in the UK.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues, digital skills are more than just convenient – they are the foundation for full participation in society, enabling people to manage finances, find employment, and stay safe online.

“We’re calling on the public to help us reach those who need support by referring friends and family to our free Learn My Way courses.”

The digital skills courses are part of the wider National Digital Inclusion Network, which is made up of more than 5,000 organisations that support their local communities to boost digital inclusion.

Malathy Muthu, chief executive of Skills Enterprise, which is part of the National Digital Inclusion Network, said: “The difference between the haves and have-nots is getting wider.

“Digital skills are so important to a positive quality of life, especially with how bad the cost-of-living crisis is right now.

“At our hub in Newham, we’re seeing huge demand from so many people who feel lost because they don’t have the skills or resources to get online.

“Learn My Way is free and simple, and it removes the fear that people have about improving their digital skills, giving them more confidence.

“It’s helping them save money, secure jobs, and stopping them worrying about online safety. We’d highly recommend people to use these free digital skills courses and refer their friends and family.

“We’re so happy to be hosting events during Get Online Week 2024, helping to spread awareness and fix the digital divide.”