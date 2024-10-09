Duchess of York meets Coronation Street star on visit to breast cancer centre

Sarah, Duchess of York has been speaking about her experience of breast cancer with patients as she urged women to attend their screenings and became patron of a cancer charity.

The duchess joined actress Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street, on Wednesday for a tour of the Nightingale Centre in Wythenshawe, Manchester, as she was announced as a patron of charity Prevent Breast Cancer.

She was introduced to the charity, which is raising money for a new National Breast Imaging Academy, by Dynevor when both appeared as panellists on ITV’s Loose Women and discussed their personal experiences of breast cancer.

The duchess underwent an operation last year after she discovered she had an early form of the disease during a routine mammogram.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor visited the Prevent Breast Cancer HQ in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Months later, she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma skin cancer and was later given the all-clear after treatment.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper about her cancer treatment, the duchess said: “I’m now determined to do whatever I can to raise awareness by sharing my experience.”

The King and the Princess of Wales have also been undergoing cancer treatment this year.

Dynevor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, at the same time as her character was battling the illness on screen.

On Wednesday, the women were joined by fellow patron and Dynevor’s on-screen colleague Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw, for the visit to Prevent Breast Cancer’s base at The Nightingale Centre in Wythenshawe, Manchester, as the charity launched a public appeal to raise £600,000 for a National Breast Imaging Academy in Manchester – which will train 50 new breast imaging specialists a year.

Speaking to patient Ellen Aldred, 44, from Saddleworth, about the decision to have a mastectomy, the duchess said: “I’m sitting here with a mastectomy and I know exactly the feeling, so for once, I can say I do understand exactly how you feel.”

She also praised Macmillan clinic lead Karen Livingstone, who was delivering physiotherapy, telling her: “You’re a very nice person, very kind, very comforting.”

She served up a cappuccino at the centre’s cafe after greeting patients in the waiting room.

Construction of the imaging academy, at Wythenshawe Hospital, is due to start next month.

Fundraising by Prevent Breast Cancer and Manchester NHS Foundation Trust Charity has secured more than 80% of the costs but the organisations are calling for public support to help raise the final £600,000.

Visit preventbreastcancer.org.uk to find out more