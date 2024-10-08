Yellow weather warning for rain and thunderstorms issued for parts of England

A yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office which advises that flooding and damage could be caused by storms.

An area stretching from Dorset to Kent and as far north as Worcester stretching to East Anglia is covered by the warning which runs until 10pm on Tuesday.

A second yellow warning of heavy rain has also been issued for parts of County Down and Armagh in Northern Ireland until 5pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned that driving conditions could be affected by spray, standing water and hail, leading to longer car and bus journey times.

It has also advised of the likelihood of “some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures, especially across the south-east of the area where highest rainfall is “most likely”.

And the forecasters have also advised of the possibility of damage to buildings from lightning strikes, causing possible delays to train services and causing short term power loss.