Starmer to meet allies in Berlin to discuss Ukraine and Middle East conflicts

Sir Keir Starmer will meet with the UK’s allies in Berlin, where they will discuss support for Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister will fly to the German capital at the weekend, No 10 said, to attend a meeting of the so-called “Quad” of nations: the UK, US, France and Germany.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

Sir Keir’s official spokesperson told reporters: “I can now confirm that the Prime Minister will travel to a meeting of the Quad in Berlin on Saturday.

“Leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine as well as concerning developments in the Middle East.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month

The meeting comes as the conflict in Ukraine shows no signs of resolution.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war has entered a “very important phase” after his country’s military struck an important Russian oil terminal, though Vladimir Putin’s forces continue to occupy vast swathes of Ukrainian territory.

In the Middle East, meanwhile, conflict between Israel and its enemies continues to escalate.

Israel has expanded its on-the-ground military operation into Lebanon, while the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has launched more rockets against its southern neighbour.

Sir Keir has visited the US three times since coming to power in July, where he has spoken with outgoing President Joe Biden about the West’s approach to both conflicts.

In his most recent visit across the Atlantic at the end of September, he also met with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of November’s US election.