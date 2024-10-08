Emily Maitlis and Krishnan Guru-Murthy to helm Channel 4 coverage of US election

Former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy will front Channel 4’s coverage of the US presidential election.

The duo, who presented the broadcaster’s UK general election coverage together earlier this year, will helm the eight-hour live programme from Washington DC next month.

This year also sees Channel 4 partner with CNN for the first time, with guests including former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Republican supporter Caitlyn Jenner and pornography actress Stormy Daniels.

With a working title of America Decides: US Election Results, it will mark the first time since 1992 that Channel 4 has covered a US election overnight, according to the broadcaster.

The presenting team will also be joined by Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine in London, where he will provide infographics and the story behind the statistics as state results are declared.

News presenter Matt Frei, who has been leading coverage on Channel 4 News throughout the election period, will play a key role in the overnight programme and be joined by a team of

correspondents on the night, all reporting on the ground from the swing states which will be key in determining who becomes the next American president.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy will present alongside Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)

Guests include Daniels, the adult film actress at the centre of Donald Trump’s hush money trial following an affair between the two, and Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer who paid Daniels to stay quiet.

In the Washington DC studio, Maitlis and Guru-Murthy will be joined by Mr Johnson and former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Other guests include media personality and Republican supporter Jenner, acclaimed pollster Frank Luntz, political consultant James Carville, and Succession actor Brian Cox.

Guru-Murthy, 54, said: “With so much of the world at war and facing economic crisis, this is the most important US election of our lifetimes and it is vital we analyse what the results mean the way we can on Channel 4 with a brilliant line up of people on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I hope it can be the most lively, intelligent and insightful conversation on TV that night, and I can’t wait.”

Maitlis, 54, added: “Whatever happens on November 5 the story will be massive – I couldn’t be more delighted to rejoin Krishnan and the Channel 4 team to tell the story that will grip the world.

“A fantastic guest line-up and a rigorous results partner means we will give our audiences depth, breadth and a great watch.”

The programme will air on November 5 from 10.15pm and will also be available to stream in full on Channel 4’s YouTube and TikTok pages.