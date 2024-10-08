Both Findlay’s leadership rivals in new Tory frontbench team

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay has appointed both of his leadership rivals to his frontbench.

Murdo Fraser will continue in his responsibility for business, the economy and tourism as well as adding culture, while Meghan Gallacher will be responsible for housing.

Craig Hoy will continue in his role as party chair until a successor is appointed, while also taking on the finance and local government brief.

Ms Gallacher and Mr Fraser were appointed to Mr Findlay’s frontbench team (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Liz Smith will move from finance to social security, Miles Briggs will move from housing to education and Liam Kerr will cover the justice brief – which was previously held by Mr Findlay before his election as leader.

Elsewhere, Douglas Lumsden remains as net zero spokesman and Dr Sandesh Gulhane as health spokesman, while Tim Eagle will take over the rural affairs brief and Sue Webber will become transport spokeswoman – taking over from Graham Simpson, for whom there is no position on the frontbench.

Commenting on his top team – which also includes Rachael Hamilton as his deputy – Mr Findlay said they would “work hard” to win back public trust.

“We are ready to stand up for everyone who feels disillusioned with the state of politics and the fringe obsessions of the Scottish Parliament,” he said.

“Moving forward, the Scottish Conservatives will reconnect with common-sense values and put forward a bold vision for the future of our country that champions opportunity, aspiration and decency.

“We will present positive new policies to fire up economic growth, create opportunities for workers and businesses, reward aspiration with lower taxes, improve school standards and increase home ownership.

“The SNP and Labour waste too much time on divisive policies instead of the bread-and-butter issues which affect people’s lives.

“We will do things differently and represent everyone who just wants politicians to show some common sense, for a change.”

In total, 23 of the 31 Scottish Tory MSPs now hold a spokesperson role, including those appointed as shadow junior ministers.