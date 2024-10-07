New AI-powered scam detection tool launches

A new scam detection tool which enables users to upload a screenshot of any suspicious text, email or website to check if it is safe has been launched in the UK.

Ask Silver can be used inside WhatsApp, appearing like any other contact on the platforms once a user sign ups, and uses AI to instantly analyse whether the communication in question is a scam or not.

Once set up, a user will be told if the email, text or website is safe and be given suggested next steps, including the ability to report a scam.

Not-for-profit scam protection group Get Safe Online has partnered with the tool creators to launch it to the public and help raise awareness about staying safe from online scams.

It comes as rules come into force which make it mandatory for paying and receiving banks and payment providers to jointly refund consumers who lose money to scams, up to the value of £85,000.

Tony Neate, chief executive of Get Safe Online, said: “Despite new requirements for banks, it is imperative that all of us remain vigilant when it comes to scams.

“This fantastic new tool is revolutionary and we are recommending that people download and save Ask Silver to their WhatsApp contact list now and try it out.

“It’s so simple to use and if it saves you from a scam, what’s not to like?”

Ask Silver founder Alex Somervell said: “In this digital age where scams are increasingly sophisticated and scammers are highly experienced, we must empower individuals with tools that enhance their vigilance and allow them to live, shop and buy without fear.

“Ask Silver provides that very support and now, by partnering with Get Safe Online, we are further strengthening our commitment to online safety and look forward to collaborating with the team a lot more in the future.”