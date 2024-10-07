Jury selection begins in Bristol murder trial

Potential jurors have been given a questionnaire ahead of the start of the trial of five people accused of the murder of two teenagers.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in the Knowle West area of Bristol, on the evening of January 27 this year.

Two adults, Anthony Snook, 45, and Riley Tolliver, 18, and teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of their murders.

About 50 people were called into the courtroom at Bristol Crown Court, where they were whittled down to 18.

Among the questions the potential jurors were asked was whether they would be available to sit on the jury until the end of November.

Trial judge Mrs Justice May told them: “The defendants face two charges of murder relating to the death of two teenagers earlier this year.”

Those 18 were sent away and on Tuesday 12 of them will be selected and sworn in.