Average UK house price ‘just shy of record high’ in September

The average UK house price last month was just over £100 away from a record high, according to an index.

The typical property value in September was £293,399, just £108 below a record high of £293,507 set in June 2022, Halifax said.

House prices increased by 0.3% month-on-month in September, matching a rise seen in August.

Year-on-year price growth accelerated to 4.7%, from 4.3% in August.

(PA Graphics)

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said: “UK house prices climbed for the third month in a row in September, with a slight increase of 0.3%, or £859 in cash terms.

“Annual growth edged up to 4.7%, the highest rate since November 2022.

“This brings the average property price up to £293,399, just shy of the record high of £293,507 set in June 2022.

“It’s essential to view these recent gains in context. While the typical property value has risen by around £13,000 over the past year, this increase is largely a recovery of the ground lost over the previous 12 months.

“Looking back two years, prices have increased by just 0.4% (£1,202).

“Market conditions have steadily improved over the summer and into early autumn. Mortgage affordability has been easing thanks to strong wage growth and falling interest rates.

“This has boosted confidence among potential buyers, with the number of mortgages agreed up over 40% in the last year and now at their highest level since July 2022.

“While improved mortgage affordability should continue to support buyer activity – boosted by anticipated further cuts to interest rates – housing costs remain a challenge for many.

“As a result we expect property price growth over the rest of this year and into next to remain modest.”

The average amount paid by first-time buyers has increased by 4.2% over the past year, or £9,409 in cash terms, the report said.

This brings the typical first-time buyer property price up to £232,769 – the highest level since May 2024.

The amount is still around £1,000 less than the average amount paid by a first-time buyer two years ago, at £233,760.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “The last two years have underlined the close relationship between mortgage rates and house prices – as one goes up the other goes down.

“We expect low single-digit price growth this year as rates continue to drift lower, with the Budget the main cause of uncertainty on the horizon.”

Verona Frankish, CEO of Yopa, said: “The property market has bounced back following a period of prolonged uncertainty caused by higher interest rates and, whilst they remain considerably higher than many home buyers will have become accustomed to in recent years, we’re now seeing buyers return with confidence following the base rate cut seen in August.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: “Easing mortgage rates, strong wage growth and the prospect of further interest rates to come have energised the UK’s residential property market as buyer demand and new listings rapidly ramp up.

“Households that had parked moving decisions amid affordability concerns during the era of high inflation and high interest rates are now returning to the market.”

Karen Noye, a mortgage expert at wealth manager Quilter said: “Currently, some lenders offer deals around the 4% mark, a stark contrast to the 5% or higher rates seen in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 mini-Budget and beyond.

“This reduction in rates has enabled buyers to secure larger mortgages, making previously unaffordable properties more attainable and boosting buyer confidence.

“However, while rates are improving, they remain significantly elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, making the cost of borrowing still out of reach for many, especially for first-time buyers.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “We expect this level of market activity to continue and could see an additional boost in buyer motivation if the Bank of England decides to cut interest rates in November.”

Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, said: “Much of the negativity of the last few years has now been reversed.”

Nathan Emerson, CEO at property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “There is still further progress to be made, but with strong hints we may see further dips in the base rate before the year is out, we are seeing some lenders already confident enough to switch up their mortgage offerings which is proving very welcome news for borrows.”

Jonathan Hopper, CEO of Garrington Property Finders, said: “The recovery is real but not rocket-fuelled. Average property prices across the UK are back within touching distance of the all-time high the Halifax recorded in June 2022, but the pace of progress varies widely across the UK.”

Here are average house prices, followed by annual increases, according to Halifax. Regional changes are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transaction data.

East Midlands, £241,873, 3.1%

Eastern England, £333,042, 2.3%

London, £539,238, 2.6%

North East, £171,338, 2.4%

North West, £234,355, 5.1%

Northern Ireland, £203,593, 9.7%

Scotland, £205,718, 2.1%

South East, £387,638, 2.9%

South West, £303,747, 3.3%

Wales, £224,119, 4.4%

West Midlands, £255,148, 3.3%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £210,116, 4.3%