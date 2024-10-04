UK increases Lebanon aid support amid concerns over spiralling conflict

Britain is providing a further “lifesaving” aid package to Lebanon as it urged UK nationals to leave immediately amid the spiralling Middle East conflict.

The UK Government said it is responding to concerns over a lack of shelter and reduced access to clean water, hygiene and healthcare by providing an additional £10 million in aid.

It is also continuing efforts to help Britons leave Lebanon after chartering a “limited number” of additional flights and trying to increase capacity on commercial flights.

More than 150 British nationals and dependants left Beirut on the first Government-chartered flight on Wednesday, with another plane touching down in Birmingham on Thursday, as concerns mount over how long the capital’s airport can remain open.

Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.

Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds said: “The human cost of the conflict in Lebanon is clear for all to see. This additional funding from the UK will help to address the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation, providing relief for people displaced by the continuing violence.

“This lifesaving aid is vital, but not a long-term solution. The only way to truly address the growing humanitarian crisis is an immediate ceasefire adhered to by both sides.

“We continue to urge British nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately.”

Israel carried out a series of air strikes overnight in southern suburbs of Beirut and another that cut off the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria.

That came after Israel warned people to leave areas deeper into Lebanon, north of a UN-declared buffer zone, in a sign it will widen its incursion.

Israel launched a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday and its forces have been clashing with Hezbollah militants in a narrow strip along the border.

Strikes in Lebanon by Israel before the incursion killed long-time Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many other top commanders.

Israel is also still considering how to retaliate to Iran’s ballistic missile barrage earlier this week.

G7 leaders have renewed calls for a cessation of hostilities in the region, warning of a “dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation” leading to “uncontrollable” escalation and bolstered their condemnation of Iran.

“We, the leaders of the G7, express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct military attack against Israel, which constitutes a serious threat to regional stability,” a joint statement released on Thursday said.

“We unequivocally reiterate our commitment to the security of Israel. Iran’s seriously destabilising actions throughout the Middle East through terrorist proxies and armed groups – including the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas – as well as Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq, must stop.”

It urged all regional players to act with “responsibility and restraint”.