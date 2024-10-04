Police officer charged over death of woman, 81, in royal escort crash

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged over the death of an 81-year-old woman who was killed in a collision with a motorcycle that was part of an escort for the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Helen Holland, 81, was struck at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, on the afternoon of May 10, 2023.

She suffered serious injuries and died two weeks later.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised a charge of causing death by careless driving against Christopher Harrison, 67, following a review of the evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The charge follows the death of Helen Holland, 81, after she was involved in a collision with a police motorcyclist at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, on 10 May 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Following the crash, Ms Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”.

After her death was announced, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

“Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

Harrison will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 6.