NHS starts vaccinating millions against flu and Covid amid ‘tripledemic’ fears

People are being warned that “the threat of winter viruses is all too real” as the NHS rolls out flu and Covid-19 vaccines.

Appointments opened last week for those eligible, including older people, care home residents and people with health conditions, with jabs set to be given from Thursday October 3.

Some 11 million people have been invited to come forward for protection, NHS England said.

The latest roll-out comes after health officials raised concerns about a fall in the uptake of the flu vaccine after it emerged the illness had caused at least 18,000 deaths in the last two years.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) there was a drop in people having the jab across all eligible groups in England last year.

A little over four in 10 (41.4%) people in clinical risk groups were vaccinated last winter compared with 49.1% in the previous year, while the number of pregnant women jabbed fell to 32.1% from 35% and uptake among two and three-year-olds was around 44%, down from 42.3% and 45.1% respectively.

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “With new figures showing thousands of deaths associated with Covid and flu in recent years, it is clear that the threat of winter viruses is all too real, and it is vital that anyone eligible takes up the offer to get vaccinated.

“There are many slots still available with GP practices, pharmacies and other NHS teams offering quick and easy appointments, so if you have not booked yet then please do using the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 – it could keep you out of hospital this winter.”

Children and pregnant women started getting vaccinated against flu on September 1.

Health teams in parts of London are visiting schools, while a Bluey-themed vaccine clinic has been set up for children in south-east Hampshire.

Last month, a new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was also rolled out for the first time in the UK, with pregnant women and adults aged 75-79 invited to book.

Mr Russell added: “With the risk of a ‘tripledemic’ of winter viruses – Covid, flu and RSV – if you are pregnant or aged 75 to 79, it is also so important that you join those who have protected themselves against RSV in the last month to boost your or your child’s protection against a very nasty illness.”

Julie Yates, deputy director of immunisation programmes at the UKHSA, said: “Every year we’re seeing many of those at greater risk of getting seriously ill from winter viruses not getting their vaccines, with many thousands ending up in hospital and far too many tragically dying.

“Some of these ‘missing million’ may not realise they are more vulnerable, but if you are invited for a flu, RSV or Covid-19 jab then it is because you are at greater risk.

“Those with certain long-term health conditions, pregnant women, young infants and older people will be among those eligible for some or all of these life-saving vaccines.

“So if invited don’t delay, get the vaccines. And if you’re unsure if you’re eligible or have any concerns please do speak with your GP surgery or local pharmacist.”