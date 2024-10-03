More households with children in temporary accommodation for at least five years

The number of households with children living in temporary accommodation in England for at least five years has risen by almost a quarter.

The latest official figures show that, in the year to March, there were 16,790 such households in some form of temporary accommodation for this length of time.

This is an increase of 24% on the previous 12 months, when the figure stood at 13,530 households with children.

Shelter said the data, published on Thursday by Government, shows that the “housing emergency has trapped many families in temporary accommodation for over five years”.

A total of 90 households with children had been in bed and breakfast accommodation for at least five years, the latest figures showed.

The number of households with children in temporary accommodation, which is a form of homelessness, for at least five years accounts for more than a fifth (22.5%) of all such households in such accommodation, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said.

Just under half (49.5%) of these households were in private sector accommodation, while a fifth (20.4%) were in local authority or housing association accommodation stock, and a similar proportion (21.4%) were in nightly paid self contained, privately managed accommodation, the department said.

Just over a fifth (22.8%) of households with children were in temporary accommodation for between two and five years, accounting for 16,690, it added.

The most common length of time for households with children to be living in temporary accommodation was less than six months, representing 17,430 (23.4%) of households with children, MHCLG said.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “No child should have to face the trauma of growing up homeless, but housing emergency has trapped many families in temporary accommodation for over five years.

“Overpriced private rentals and the lack of genuinely affordable social homes are pushing families into homelessness and insecure temporary accommodation.

“Families are crammed into small rooms, sharing kitchens and bathrooms with strangers and living out of suitcases, worrying they could be moved miles away overnight.

“The Government must act to end homelessness for good.”

John Glenton, from Riverside, which describes itself as the largest provider of accommodation for people affected by homelessness, said: “It’s very worrying to see a sharp rise in the number of homeless households with children stuck in temporary accommodation for more than five years.

“These children are now spending around a third of their entire childhood living in temporary accommodation rather than a permanent family home.

“This is not acceptable in one of the world’s richest nations.”