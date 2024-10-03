Man arrested following suspected acid attack outside school

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a suspected acid attack outside a school in west London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on Thursday morning and remains in custody after the incident outside Westminster Academy.

A 14-year-old girl who sustained injuries which are “being treated as potentially life-changing” has returned to hospital having been briefly discharged by doctors, police said.

A 16-year-old boy has been discharged by the hospital, as police said his injuries were “not as severe as the girl’s”.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, investigating the incident, said: “The investigation team has been working tirelessly to piece together the events in which two young victims, aged 16 and 14, were approached outside the school by a lone man who threw a substance at them before fleeing.

“The 14-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and has returned to hospital having been briefly discharged by doctors.

“It may still be some time before we know the true extent of how serious her injuries are, but at this time they are being treated as potentially life-changing.

“The 16-year-old boy has now been discharged by the hospital and fortunately his injuries are not as severe as the girl’s.

“A member of staff from the school also sustained injuries as she rushed to the youngsters to provide first aid to them.”