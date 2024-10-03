Irish and British foreign ministers to discuss escalating Middle East conflict

The Irish and British foreign ministers are expected to discuss the escalating conflict in the Middle East during their meeting in Dublin later on Thursday.

The deputy Irish premier and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin will host UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Iveagh House in the Irish capital.

Following Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Dublin last month, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that Mr Lammy’s visit provides an important opportunity to “underscore the commitment and ambition” of both governments for the British-Irish relationship.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Martin said: “I am looking forward to welcoming Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Dublin. We share an ambitious agenda for a strengthened bilateral relationship.

“In an enormously complex global environment, it makes sense for Ireland and the UK to work together as closely as possible to address urgent global challenges.

“The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East requires immediate and decisive action.

“I also look forward to discussing our continued resolute support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion.”

The department spokesman said the Tanaiste and Foreign Secretary will discuss opportunities to “deepen people to people connections, to drive sustainable economic growth and to support the vitally important trade and investment relationship between the UK and Ireland”.

The pair will also discuss developments in Northern Ireland, “mindful of the role of both Governments as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement”, and will review progress on the EU-UK relationship.