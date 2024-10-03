Food safety watchdog consults on allergy information on menus

The food safety watchdog is stepping up its efforts to push for restaurants and cafes to offer written allergy information on their menus.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has opened a consultation on new guidance that customers are always presented with written information about potential allergens, while those with a food allergy continue to be encouraged to discuss their requirements with their server.

The proposal aligns best practice with ‘Owen’s Law’, which wants food outlets to put all allergy information in writing at the point of ordering to ensure customers have “full visibility”.

Owen Carey, 18, from Crowborough, East Sussex, died in 2017 from an allergic reaction after being given a buttermilk-coated grilled chicken burger at a Byron Burger restaurant in London, despite telling staff he was allergic to dairy.

Currently, food businesses such as restaurants, cafes and canteens are required to tell customers if the food they are serving contains any of the 14 mandatory allergens, choosing how they provide this information whether in writing or verbally.

The FSA is now asking food businesses, consumers and local authorities to share their views on the proposals.

Rebecca Sudworth, director of policy at the FSA, said: “It’s a priority of the FSA to ensure that people living with a food hypersensitivity can confidently make safe and informed choices when it comes to eating out, and that they don’t feel excluded from experiencing the great food culture this country has to offer.

“Therefore, I encourage people to engage with this consultation. It’s a real opportunity to help shape the future of our best practice guidance for the provision of allergen information that supports both people living with a food hypersensitivity and food businesses.”

The consultation is open until November 27.