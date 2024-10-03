Appeal hearing begins for officers sacked over Bianca Williams stop and search

An appeal hearing has begun for two police officers sacked for lying after saying they could smell cannabis during a stop and search of British athlete Bianca Williams and her partner.

Former Met Pcs Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks were dismissed in October last year after a disciplinary panel found they lied about smelling the drug when they pulled over Olympic sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos and his partner Williams on July 4 2020.

The police followed the athletes as they drove back from training to their west London home with their baby son, then three months old, in the back seat of their Mercedes.

The Police Appeals Tribunal hearing was told the original decision had been “inherently unreasonable”.

Hugh Davies, representing Clapham, said the officers had “every reason to suspect criminality” when they pulled Dos Santos over.

“Look at how he had driven. Fifteen seconds to get out of the car. His whole attitude.”

Mr Davies said another officer at the scene had smelt cannabis, but was not found to have lied.

“These findings are inherently unreasonable,” he continued.

“There was a smell of cannabis.

“It’s unreasonable to assume Clapham did not smell cannabis in the area and lied about it.

“The idea that an officer of (Clapham’s) character should lose his career is contrary to all fair sense.”

“He is a person who is an absolute credit to the police.”

The appeal hearing, which is being held at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London, is expected to reach a decision on Friday.

During the incident, officers handcuffed the couple and they were searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons, but nothing was found.

The force came under heavy criticism after footage of the stop was posted on social media, showing a distressed Williams who was concerned about being separated from her baby.

Misconduct panel chairwoman Chiew Yin Jones said Clapham and Franks’ conduct had breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and this amounted to gross misconduct. They were then sacked.

After the hearing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said: “Honesty and integrity are at the core of policing and, as the panel has concluded, there can be no place in the Met for officers who do not uphold these values.”

In the wake of their dismissal, an online appeal raised more than £150,000 for the officers.

At the Paris Olympics this summer, Williams was part of the women’s 4x100m quartet heat that qualified for the final and went on to win a silver medal.