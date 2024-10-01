What the papers say – October 1

Tuesday’s front pages are a mixed bag, with the highly-anticipated report into abuse complaints on the set of Strictly Come Dancing leading the charge, although Israel’s invasion into southern Lebanon has also taken the lead for some titles.

The Metro, The Sun, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Express all lead on the results of the Strictly Come Dancing investigation, with the BBC upholding “some, but not all, of the complaints, made” by Amanda Abbington against Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The Guardian, the Daily Mail, and the Financial Times look to Israel for a headline as the national military confirms a ground operation in southern Lebanon, with intense artillery shelling and air raids targeting towns and villages near the border overnight.

After the war on Gaza and the hours-old invasion of Lebanon, the Daily Telegraph leads on prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning to Iran: We are coming for you.

The Independent splashes on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who has ordered Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to stand down from the pinnacle role in Whitehall.

The i leads on the Post Office Scandal, with a new report finding there is “a reasonable likelihood” a second software “created shortfalls” for sub-postmasters before the well-known Horizon disgrace..

Migrants could be housed in hotels for up to three more years because of an asylum backlog in Britain, as per The Times.

Lastly, the Daily Star reckons the Matrix is real – and the Bible proves it – so only one question is left for readers: If you take the red pill, are you really prepared to see how deep the rabbit hole goes?