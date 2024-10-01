Tory policies drive wedge between young and old people, conference hears

Tory policies such as the national service scheme drive a wedge between the younger and older generations, the Conservative Party conference has heard.

In its election manifesto, the party pledged to make national service compulsory for 18-year-olds, with the choice of military service or one weekend a month volunteering locally.

The policy, which was estimated to cost £2.5 billion, received a ministerial backlash, with then-Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker arguing the proposal was “sprung on candidates”.

Elsewhere, during the debate on the main stage in Birmingham, the chairwoman of the Scottish Young Tories said she was “terrified” to tell people she is a Conservative member.

On Tuesday, North Tyneside councillor Olly Scargill said: “I think in the general election some of what we campaigned upon was a wedge issue, wedge issues between young people and older people.

“Things like national service was probably designed to play off younger people and older people, and when you’ve got a rising age of Conservative voter it is incredibly unsustainable.

“What we need to do I think is we need to find a way to move the party to become more pro-housebuilding.

“And delivering more credible options for young people who want to be economically secure, and who are aspirational, that is a Conservative, those people should be voting Conservative, but they’re not.”

He added: “We’ve been using house-building as a wedge issue and I just don’t think it’s sustainable.”

Later in the debate, chairwoman of the Scottish Young Tories Holly Moscrop described her experience of “outing” herself as a Conservative.

Protester Steve Bray sparked conversation at the Tory conference (Jeff Moore/PA)

She told conference: “It’s taking that step to join it, publicly outing yourself as a Conservative is a very big step.

“I used to be terrified to tell people that I was a Conservative because I knew what the reaction was going to be, and it was never nice.”

Meanwhile, shadow ministers Andrew Bowie and Mims Davies used some of their time on the main stage to discuss long-time anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray.

The discussion began with Mr Scargill stating: “What I found really interesting this year is I went outside and the only protester there is Steve Bray.”

Ms Davies then said: “And he’s not fun, not fun on the ears, not if you’ve had an office next to him for what feels like several decades.”

Mr Bowie chipped in: “Maybe he’s following Margaret Thatcher’s mantra: it’s always better where the Tories are, that’s why he’s decided to come to Birmingham.

“But he looked very sad and alone standing out in the rain in his EU hat and his flag, and his loudspeaker. Like come inside, it’s much better in here, he declined the offer – thank god.”