Starmer heads to Brussels seeking post-Brexit improvement in EU relations

Sir Keir Starmer heads to Brussels on Wednesday promising to “put the Brexit years behind us” as he seeks a closer relationship with the European Union.

The Prime Minister will push for a better trading relationship and greater co-operation on defence and security measures.

But he is under pressure to agree to Brussels’ calls for a deal on youth mobility to allow young EU citizens greater freedom to come to the UK to study and work and vice versa, something Sir Keir has so far resisted.

The Prime Minister will hold separate meetings with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council chief Charles Michel and the European Parliament’s Roberta Metsola during his visit to Brussels.

Ahead of the trip, he said: “The UK is undeniably stronger when it works in lockstep with its closest international partners. This has never been more important – with war, conflict and insecurity all knocking on Europe’s door.

“We will only be able to tackle these challenges by putting our collective weight behind them, which is why I am so determined to put the Brexit years behind us and establish a more pragmatic and mature relationship with the European Union.

“Better co-operation with the EU will deliver the benefits the British people deserve – securing our borders, keeping us safe and boosting economic growth.”

No concrete announcements are expected from what is the first formal meeting between Sir Keir and the Brussels chiefs as part of his plan to “reset” UK-EU relations.

The European Commission said the meeting with Ms von der Leyen would be “the beginning of a conversation”.

The Prime Minister’s red lines for the reset rule out a return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.

But pro-EU campaigners have pushed for him to give ground on a youth mobility scheme, something he has so far said he has “no plans” to agree to.

Sir Nick Harvey, chief executive of European Movement UK, said: “Dismissing the idea of reciprocal youth mobility simply means letting down British young people, who face all sorts of economic difficulties and have seen their horizons curtailed by Brexit. “Young people want and deserve the chance to study or work in Europe. The government owes it to them to make sure they get that chance.”

Cal Roscow, from Best for Britain, said: “Brexit robbed young Brits of irreplaceable opportunities to experience new cultures, meet new people and learn new languages while working, travelling and studying in Europe.

“The new Government has the chance to give these formative experiences back to young Brits, with this universally popular scheme that the European Commission is already open to agreeing.”